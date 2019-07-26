Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $6,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $6,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

485 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

First up is this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 485 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $5,950/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit options.

400 Sunny Isles Blvd. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,553-square-foot two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo at 400 Sunny Isles Blvd. that's going for $6,000/month.

The residence includes in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The building has assigned parking. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

10th Street (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,620-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse that's located at 10th Street. It's also listed for $6,000/month.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

1100 Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Located at 1100 Biscayne Blvd., here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $6,000/month.

The residence has large windows and air conditioning. An elevator is listed as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

