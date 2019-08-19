Budget apartments for rent in Downtown, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,950, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

111 E. Flagler St.

Listed at $1,350/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 111 E. Flagler St., is 30.8 percent less than the $1,950/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Downtown.

A gym is listed as a building amenity. The unit also includes in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

Northeast 15th Street and Biscayne Boulevard

Then there's this 790-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Northeast 15th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, listed at $1,600/month.

The building offers garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Expect to find hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pets are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)

280 N.E. Second St.

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 280 N.E. Second St., also listed at $1,600/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and a gym. The apartment also has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline