Budget apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in South-West Coconut Grove are hovering around $1,600, compared to a $1,895 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a South-West Coconut Grove rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3238 W. Trade Ave.

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo, situated at 3238 W. Trade Ave., is listed for $2,000/month.

In the unit, look for a balcony and granite countertops; secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3870 Grand Ave.

Then, here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment at 3870 Grand Ave., which is going for $2,250/month.

The building offers assigned parking. The unit also includes in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3090 Hibiscus St.

Finally, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental at 3090 Hibiscus St., listed at $2,500/month.

The home features a backyard and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

