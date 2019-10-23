Budget apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does the budget rent on a rental in South-West Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,800 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in South-West Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3655 Oak Ave.

Listed at $1,850/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 3655 Oak Ave.

The furnished apartment has in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3238 W. Trade Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 3238 W. Trade Ave., which is going for $2,100/month.

The building features secured entry. The unit also includes granite countertops and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3090 Hibiscus St.

Then, there's this residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 3090 Hibiscus St., listed at $2,300/month.

The building offers additional storage space and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3204 Bird Ave.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse, situated at 3204 Bird Ave., is listed for $2,850/month.

The unit comes with a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry and garage parking. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

