Downtown Miami church sells for $55 million

MIAMI - The First United Methodist Church of Miami sold its building in downtown Miami to the Property Markets Group for $55 million.

The church and PMG closed the deal for the 1.15-acre site at 400 Biscayne Blvd., Jan. 18. PMG will be building a space for the church in the 690-units tower near Miami-Dade College's Wolfson campus and the Metromover.

The project will be part of PMG's X Social Communities, which has a 464-unit building under construction across the street at 230 NE Fourth St., and a 650-unit tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

