How much would you bid for mega mansion on New River?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - How would you like to be living it up with your own private peninsula right on the New River in Fort Lauderdale?

Well, that dream can become a reality if you have enough in the bank and can come up with the winning bid.

Built on the site of the old Wayne Huizenga estate, the mega mansion features all kinds of luxury amenities. Even the grass is a special import.

Although it sits on the water, you don't have to worry about water getting in the home as the developer elevated the base of the home to prevent flooding.

The estate, named "Bella Fortuna," boasts more than 17,000 square feet, spread across 29 rooms, all with spectacular views of the water.

There's also a distinguished oak office to get your work done and a massage room to unwind and relax.

And don't forget to take a splash in the enormous pool while enjoying your picturesque backyard, complete with a lounge for your guests.

From the amazing paintings of famous buildings covering some of the walls to the library, the luxurious bathrooms, huge walk-in closets and so much more, this place has it all!

Bella Fortuna will be sold at a live on-site auction event on Nov. 1. Bidding starts at $19.5 million.

Click here for more information about the property and auction.

