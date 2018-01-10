Mike Piazza selling Italian villa-style estate in Miami Beach for $18.5 million

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Major League Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza is selling his waterfront estate in Miami Beach.

Listed at $18.5 million, the 9,647-square-foot Italian villa-style estate at 1401 W. 27th St. was purchased by Piazza and his wife for $10 million in 2008.

It was built by the original owner to be an exact replica of a Tuscany villa in Italy.

The opulent Sunset Islands estate has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a half-bath. It also includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house on its sprawling 20,000-square-foot lot overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Among the design features are Jerusalem stone floors and crown molding throughout, a fireplace with a handcrafted marble mantle in the living room, a majestic staircase and elevator leading to the second floor and a master suite complete with a sitting room, wet bar and private balcony.

Exterior features include a heated pool with spa, a dock and boat lift, an expansive patio with a custom-built playground for children and a large veranda with wood-coffered ceilings.

The listing agents for the property are the South Florida real estate duo Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber, better known as "The Jills." They've been attached to other celebrity listings in the past, with clients including Matt Damon and Lenny Kravitz.

Hertzberg and Eber actually sold the home to Piazza in 2008.

Piazza and his wife are moving because he recently purchased a soccer team in Italy, so he's spending most of his time there these days, Hertzberg told Local10.com.

"They will miss Miami," she said. "That was their dream home, and Alicia spent a lot of time designing the interiors and making every room special."

Piazza spent a brief stint with the Marlins during his 16-year MLB career. The 12-time All-Star and 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics. He retired after the 2007 season, finishing with a .308 batting average, 427 home runs and 1,335 RBI in his career.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.