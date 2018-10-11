NACA hosts 4-day event in South Florida for hopeful homeowners

MIAMI - Hundreds of potential homeowners hoping to secure a mortgage were at the Miami Airport Convention Center Thursday at what organizers are calling the largest homeowner event in Florida's history.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or NACA, kicked off its "Achieve the Dream" event Thursday morning.

The event is a one-stop shop for those seeking to buy a home.

The four-day event provides low to moderate income and minority borrowers with the chance to secure a mortgage with no down payment and no closing costs.

The entire process takes place under one roof, benefiting those like Ira Miller.

"The process is a lot easier because they have everything in front of them, versus going into a bank or a mortgage broker, and you're sitting there for hours on end. This is actually a lot faster," Miller said.

Back in 2011, NACA's "Save the Dream" event drew huge crowds to Miami Beach, with thousands of mortgage holders lining up for hours looking to reduce their payments.

