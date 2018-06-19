New study finds Florida most at-risk for tidal flooding over next century

A new study has found that Florida has the most homes at risk due to tidal flooding in the lower 48 states.

In a report conducted by the Union of Concerned Scientists, about 64,000 of today’s residential properties in Florida are at risk of chronic inundation due to tidal flooding by the year 2045.

The report combines property data from the online real estate company Zillow with a peer-reviewed methodology.

The report said that by 2100, 1 million properties will be at risk, about 10 percent of the state’s current residential properties and home to approximately 2.1 million people today. More than 40 percent of the nation's homes that will be at-risk in 2100 are in Florida.

Miami, the Florida Keys and the Tampa-St. Petersburg area are expected to be the most highly-exposed areas.

To read the study's entire findings, click here.



