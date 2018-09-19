Penthouse in Miami's Brickell sells for $13.2M

This rendering shows the sitting and dining rooms of the three-story penthouse sold for $13.2 million. Courtesy of CMC Group/Massimo Iosa Ghini/ via Schwartz Media Strategies

MIAMI - Jacob Vogel made headlines in May when his family made an all-cash $805 million deal. This week, he was making headlines for his lavish purchase in Miami.

Polaris Industries Inc., an off-road vehicle builder, acquired Boat Holdings, which his father, Steve Vogel, founded in 1997. The company's network of dealers in the U.S. and Canada generated about $560 million in sales last year by selling four recognized brands -- Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane and Rinker -- of pontoons and deck and cruiser boats, according to Polaris' report to investors.

Jacob and Steve Vogel will continue their expansion of Boat Holdings from their office in Elkhart, Indiana. But if all goes as planned, next summer they will also be able to enjoy the panoramic views of Biscayne Bay from Jacob Vogel's new $13.2 million penthouse at the Brickell Flatiron, a tower that is under construction on a triangular lot at the corner of Southeast 10th Street and South Miami Avenue.

The developer, Ugo Colombo, of CMC Group, issued a news release tauting Vogel's purchase as the highest price paid for a condo in the Brickell neighborhood since 2007. To create Vogel's three-story unit, Colombo agreed to combine two units, adding up to 7,850 square feet.

Colombo is working with Miami architect Luis Revuelta and Italian design architect Massimo Iosa Ghini.

"With a total of 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, a den, office, and family room, the penthouse boasts over 20-foot high ceilings and private elevator access to all three levels," the developer's statement said. "Outside, a private rooftop deck featuring a pool, summer kitchen and changing rooms provides panoramic views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay."

It took three brokers to close the deal. Adriana Brito is the Fortune Development Sales agent who represented the developer. Brett Firestone, a Florida Capital Realty agent, and Karen Elmir, a Cervera Real Estate agent, both represented Vogel.

According to Vanessa Grout, the president of CMC Real Estate, the building is about 85 percent sold. It is set to be completed next summer.

