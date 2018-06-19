Rapper XXXTentacion was renovating million-dollar South Florida mansion

PARKLAND, Fla. - Rapper XXXTentacion was close to finishing a renovation of a million-dollar South Florida home when he was killed Monday.

The Daily Mail reports the rap star bought the Parkland home for $1.4 million last November and renovations were nearly complete.

According to the report, neighbors said Jasheh Onfroy, 20, who went by the stage name XXXTentacion, had recently moved into the mansion. Onfroy was described by neighbors as "quiet, but friendly."

The 6,000 square foot home sits on an acre of land and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives believe Onfroy was fatally shot during a possible robbery after leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach. Authorities said a gunman with a red mask shot him and fled with an accomplice in a black Dodge Journey.

Photos displayed on Zillow show the home as it was listed and before renovations got underway.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.