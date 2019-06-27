Renting in Miami: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Miami with a budget of $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1531 N.W. 16th Ave. (Allapattah)

Listed at $1,100/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1531 N.W. 16th Ave.

The unit offers in-unit laundry, air conditioning and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

641 N.E. 86th St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 641 N.E. 86th St. It's also listed for $1,100/month for its 536 square feet.

The building has assigned parking. The unit also has hardwood flooring, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

37 N.E. 60th Terrace (Little Haiti)

Next, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 37 N.E. 60th Terrace. It's listed for $1,100/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

801 N.E. 85th St.

Located at 801 N.E. 85th St., here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,100/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

