Renting in Miami: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Miami if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2536 N.W. 24th St., #3D (Allapattah)

Listed at $1,200/month, this 571-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2536 N.W. 24th St., #3D.

The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. Unit amenities include air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Animals are not welcome. Be prepared for a $500 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

2160 S.W. 21st Terrace, #2160 (Shenandoah)

Next, there's this studio unit situated at 2160 S.W. 21st Terrace, #2160. It's also listed for $1,200/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

431 N.E. 64th St., #4

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 431 N.E. 64th St., #4, that's going for $1,200/month.

The building boasts a business center. In the unit, look for air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

660 N.E. 78th St.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 660 N.E. 78th St. It's listed for $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and secured entry. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

53 N.E. 49th St., #7A (Little Haiti)

Finally, there's this studio apartment over at 53 N.E. 49th St., #7A. It's listed for $1,200/month.

Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

