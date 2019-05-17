Renting in Miami: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Miami if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4719 N.E. Miami Court (Little Haiti)

Listed for $1,400/month, check out this studio apartment that's located at 4719 N.E. Miami Court.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

624 S.W. First St. (Little Havana)

Listed also at $1,400/month, this 605-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 624 S.W. First St.

In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $300 pet fee and $100 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

3051 S.W. 27th Ave., #204

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3051 S.W. 27th Ave., #204 that's going for $1,395/month.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. In the condo, you'll find in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

760 N.E. 85th St.

Located at 760 N.E. 85th St., here's a 524-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,369/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a fitness center and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

