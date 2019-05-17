Renting in Miami: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Miami if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1298 S.W. 12th Court (Shenandoah)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1298 S.W. 12th Court that's going for $1,500/month.

In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Animal lovers are in luck: this building allows pets. A deposit of $500 is required with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

521 N.E. 62nd St., #1



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 521 N.E. 62nd St., #1. It's listed for $1,500/month.

The unit features air conditioning, a walk-in closet and a patio. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. Pet owners, rejoice: cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

2920 S.W. 28th Terrace, #506

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 2920 S.W. 28th Terrace, #506. It's listed for $1,500/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

401 S.W. 17th Ave. (Little Havana)

Located at 401 S.W. 17th Ave., here's a 643-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

