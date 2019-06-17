Renting in Miami: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3780 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Listed at $1,613/month, this 538-square-foot studio apartment is located at 3780 Bird Road.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

898 N.W. 7th Street Road (Overtown)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 898 N.W. 7th Street Road that's going for $1,620/month.

The listing promises in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and quartz countertops in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2280 S.W. 32nd Ave. (Coral Way)

Located at 2280 S.W. 32nd Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,650/month.

In the furnished condo, you'll see in-unit laundry and air conditioning. The building offers assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1 Glen Royal Parkway (Alameda - West Flagler)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 1 Glen Royal Parkway. It's also listed for $1,650/month.

You can expect to see air conditioning and in-unit laundry in the unit. The building boasts a door person and garage parking. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

