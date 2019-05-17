Renting in Miami: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Miami if you're on a budget of $2,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

333 N.E. 24th St., #1507

Listed at $2,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 333 N.E. 24th St., #1507.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you will find tile flooring, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2275 Biscayne Blvd., #PH205

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 2275 Biscayne Blvd., #PH205. It's also listed for $2,100/month for its 985 square feet of space.

The building has assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, there's in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

2000 N. Bayshore Drive, #423

Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 2000 N. Bayshore Drive, #423 that's going for $2,100/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Northeast 32nd Street

Listed at $2,022/month, this 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Northeast 32nd Street.

The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management.In the condo, you can expect in-unit laundry and garden access. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

