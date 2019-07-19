Renting in Miami: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Miami if you've got $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Listed at $2,005/month, this 716-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1170 N.W. 11th St.

The unit has stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building offers a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

5200 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Here's a 1,020-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5200 N.W. Seventh St. that's going for $2,010/month.

The apartment features in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts garage parking. Attention pets owners: Your cat and dog are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Listed at $2,024/month, this 954-square-foot one bedroom, two bathrapartment is located at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. The residence also comes with a balcony and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

