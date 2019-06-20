Renting in Miami: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Miami if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Southeast Third Street (Downtown)

Listed at $2,103/month, this 793-square-foot studio apartment is located at Southeast Third Street.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

180 N.E. 29th St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 180 N.E. 29th St. It's listed for $2,105/month for its 731 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a swimming pool. The unit also features a deck and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

255 S.W. 11th St. (Brickell)

Next, check out this 841-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 255 S.W. 11th St. It's listed for $2,114/month.

In the residence, you'll see a ceiling fan, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

3635 N.E. First Ave.

Listed at $2,123/month, this 742-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 3635 N.E. First Ave.

In the residence, you can anticipate a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3250 Grand Ave. (South-West Coconut Grove)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 3250 Grand Ave. It's listed for $2,125/month.

In the residence, expect to see air conditioning, a balcony and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, additional storage space and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

