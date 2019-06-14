Renting in Miami: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Miami with a budget of $2,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

250 N.E. 32nd St.

Listed for $2,305/month, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 250 N.E. 32nd St.

The building offers assigned parking. You can also expect a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3635 N.E. First Ave.

Here's a 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 3635 N.E. First Ave. that's going for $2,308/month.

Expect to find a balcony, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

340 S.E. Third St. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,334/month, this 808-square-foot one-bedroom apartment is located at 340 S.E. Third St.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Also expect to see hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $2,340/month for its 1,209 square feet.

The listing promises hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.