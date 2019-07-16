Renting in Miami: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 N.E. 32nd St.

Listed at $2,305/month for its 735 square feet, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 250 N.E. 32nd St.

In the residence, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3635 N.E. First Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 3635 N.E. First Ave. It's listed for $2,308/month for its 775 square feet.

In the unit, you'll see in-unit laundry, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Next, check out this 1,202-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $2,340/month.

The listing promises in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet in the residence. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

350 N.E. 24th St.

Listed at $2,350/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 350 N.E. 24th St.

The building has a fitness center, assigned parking and a swimming pool. The unit also includes a balcony, hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1200 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 1200 Brickell Bay Drive. It's also listed for $2,350/month.

The listing promises a balcony in the unit. The building has a fitness center, concierge service and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

