Renting in Miami: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Miami if you've got a budget of $2,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Listed at $2,410/month, this 1,048-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath apartment is located at 1170 N.W. 11th St.

The unit has in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness studio, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 125 N.E. 32nd St. It's listed for $2,415/month for its 811 square feet.

The residence features a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

201 S.E. Second Ave. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 862-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 201 S.E. Second Ave. It's listed for $2,420/month.

The unit includes air conditioning, a balcony, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

950 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 950 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $2,450/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning and hardwood flooring in the furnished unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1155 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1155 Brickell Bay Drive that's going for $2,450/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. The unit also features air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

