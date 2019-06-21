Renting in Miami: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Miami if you're on a budget of $2,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2263 S.W. 37th Ave. (Coral Way)

Here's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 2263 S.W. 37th Ave. It's listed for $2,540/month for its 1,037 square feet.

Expect to find in-unit laundry and granite countertops in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Here's a 1,035-square-foot studio apartment at 1170 N.W. 11th St. that's going for $2,545/month.

In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts bike parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

475 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 475 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $2,550/month.

The building offers a fitness center. The unit comes furnished and includes air conditioning and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

900 Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 900 Biscayne Blvd. It's also listed for $2,600/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning and in-unit laundry in the condo. The building offers a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline