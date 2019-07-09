Renting in Miami: What will $3,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Miami with a budget of $3,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Listed at $3,020/month, this 1,541-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 1170 N.W. 11th St.

The unit offers stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

80 S.W. Eighth St. (Brickell)

Here's a 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 80 S.W. Eighth St. that's going for $3,030/month.

The residence features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

340 S.E. Third St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,324-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 340 S.E. Third St. It's listed for $3,045/month.

If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

68 S.E. Sixth St. (Brickell)

Located at 68 S.E. Sixth St., here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $3,050/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, air conditioning and a balcony in the condo. The building has a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

90 S.W. Third St. (Downtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 90 S.W. Third St. that's going for $3,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit comes furnished and has in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

