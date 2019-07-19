Renting in Miami: What will $3,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Miami if you're on a budget of $3,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Listed at $3,425/month, this 1,853-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence is located at 1170 N.W. 11th St.

In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Here's a 1,125-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive that's going for $3,440/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 125 N.E. 32nd St. It's listed for $3,450/month for its 1,374 square feet.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, a balcony, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

501 N.E. 31st St.

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 501 N.E. 31st St. that's going for $3,475/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. The unit also includes air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.