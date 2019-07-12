Renting in Miami: What will $3,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Miami if you've got a budget of $3,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

340 S.E. Third St. (Downtown)

First, there's this three-bedroom, two-bath apartment located at 340 S.E. Third St. It's listed for $3,841/month for its 1,410 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and a fitness center. In the apartment, expect to see in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1300 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Here's a 1,076-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive that's going for $3,850/month.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

3400 S.W. 27th Ave.

Also listed for $3,850/month is this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 3400 S.W. 27th Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a fitness center. You can also expect to find air conditioning and a balcony in the furnished condo. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

2536 Swanson Ave.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 2536 Swanson Ave. It's listed for $3,850/month for its 931 square feet.

In the residence, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

