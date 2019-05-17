Renting in Miami: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're looking for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Miami look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Miami via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

481 N.E. 29th St., #302

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 481 N.E. 29th St., #302, is listed for $700/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1045 N.E. 80th St., #3

Here's a studio apartment at 1045 N.E. 80th St., #3, which is also going for $700/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning and tile flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

485 Brickell Ave., #1705

And here's a studio condo at 485 Brickell Ave., #1705 in Brickell, which is going for $850/month.

The building features a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1969 N.W. Second Court

Over at 1969 N.W. Second Court in Overtown, there's this 425-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $875/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring. Sorry pet lovers, cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1190 N.W. 67th St.

Listed at $900/month, this studio is located at 1190 N.W. 67th St. in Liberty City.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning. The building boasts on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

