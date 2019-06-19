Renting in Miami: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Miami are hovering around $1,900. But how does the low-end pricing on a Miami rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5901 N.W. Seventh Place

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5901 N.W. Seventh Place in Liberty City, is listed for $900/month.

You can expect air conditioning in the apartment. Building amenities include outdoor space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

310 N.E. 82nd St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 310 N.E. 82nd St. in the Little Haiti, which, at 418 square feet, is also going for $925/month.

Expect to find air conditioning and a renovated kitchen in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a $75 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

448 N.W. Seventh St.

Then there's this residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 448 N.W. Seventh St. in Overtown, listed at $1,000/month.

You'll find air conditioning in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. The building offers on-site laundry. Look out for a $75 application fee, $500 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

1536 S.W. Ninth St.

Next up is this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1536 S.W. Ninth St. in Shenandoah and also listed for $1,000/month.

Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7731 N.W. Second Ave.

This studio apartment, situated at 7731 N.W. Second Ave. in the Little Haiti, is listed for $1,075/month.

You'll see a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

