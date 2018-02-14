Star Island mansions of South Beach playboy head to auction block

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The former Star Island mansions of onetime real estate mogul Thomas Kramer are headed for the auction block Wednesday, along with a cache of eclectic items including a dinning table adorned with stripper poles and life-size statues of movie monsters.

Kramer's property was seized after his business collapsed and his creditors came calling in 2013. The estate of his late father-in-law Otto Siegfried, which won a $200 million legal judgemental against Kramer, will get the proceeds of the auction.

Known for his parties and eccentric tastes, the German-born Kramer was a fixture on the South Beach social circuit for years. He became rich selling property in South Beach as it transformed from a rundown area into an international tourist destination.

Kramer may have made a lot of money, but he spent more and a tour of the properties shows where some it went.

One home is a four-bedroom mansion that clocks in at 8,162 square feet. The other is a massive, 11-bedroom, 11,980-square-foot estate.

Inside, the properties are filled with typical mansion wares: high-end European home furnishings, artwork, sculptures Oriental rugs, and a wine cellar.

There are stranger items as well including life-size statues of the monsters from the "Alien" and "Predator" movies, a 14-seat table outfitted with two stripper poles, a coffin and plenty of pig-themed decor.

"We're asking everyone who is interested to show up tomorrow and put forth their best offer, but we don't have a minium bid," said Latasha Gethers Hines, an attorney at Kozyak Tropin and Throckmorton, which is handling the sale.

