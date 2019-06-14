The cheapest apartment rentals in Little Havana, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Little Havana are hovering around $1,300, compared to a $1,925 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Little Havana rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1752 N.W. First St.

Here's a studio apartment at 1752 N.W. First St., which is going for $1,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. You can also expect stainless steel appliances and tile floors in the remodeled unit. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

710 S.W. 10th St.

Then there's this 400-square-foot dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 710 S.W. 10th St., listed at $1,175/month.

The residence has air conditioning, tile floors and a renovated kitchen. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building has on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

328 N.W. 12th Ave.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 328 N.W. 12th Ave., listed at $1,250/month.

The listing promises air conditioning in the condo. The building offers garage parking. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

