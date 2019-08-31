The cheapest apartments for rent in Shenandoah, Miami

It can be challenging to find a good deal when apartment hunting. So what does the low-end price on a rental in Shenandoah look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,400, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Shenandoah via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1137 S.W. 13th Court

Listed at $2,300/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1137 S.W. 13th Court.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1655 S.W. 18th St.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom space, situated at 1655 S.W. 18th St., is listed for $2,650/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring in the residence. The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1912 S.W. 17th Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 1912 S.W. 17th Ave., which is going for $1,800/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

