The latest budget apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

Brickell is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Brickell via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

999 Brickell Bay Drive

This studio condo, situated at 999 Brickell Bay Drive, is listed for $1,500/month for its 580 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Building amenities include an elevator, a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

150 S.E. 25th Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 150 S.E. 25th Road, which is also going for $1,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

165 S.W. 12th St.



Finally, there's this studio apartment, situated at 165 S.W. 12th St., is listed for $1,550/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and an elevator. Be prepared for a $200 deposit.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.