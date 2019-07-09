The most affordable apartment rentals in Coral Way, Miami

Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Coral Way look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,660, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Coral Way via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2351 Douglas Road

First there's this this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 2351 Douglas Road, which is going for $1,500/month.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. You can also expect to find air conditioning, in-unit laundry and city views in the condo. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2280 S.W. 32nd Ave.

Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2280 S.W. 32nd Ave., listed at $1,650/month.

You can expect to see granite countertops, air conditioning and in-unit laundry in the furnished condo. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers secured entry and assigned parking.

270 S.W. 25th Road

Also listed at $1,650/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 270 S.W. 25th Road.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

