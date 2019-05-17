The most affordable apartment rentals in Downtown, Miami

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,990, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

340 W. Flagler St.

Listed at $1,350/month, this 350-square-foot studio apartment, located at 340 W. Flagler St., is 22.9 percent less than the $1,750/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

A swimming pool and a fitness center are listed as building amenities.

111 E. Flagler St., #703

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 111 E. Flagler St., #703, is listed for $1,400/month for its 594 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate concrete floors and high ceilings. A fitness center is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

230 N.E. Fourth St., #206

Here's a studio apartment at 230 N.E. Fourth St., #206, which is going for $1,430/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1600 N.E. First Ave., #1803

Check out this 588-square-foot studio apartment at 1600 N.E. First Ave., #1803, listed at $1,500/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, look for air conditioning, tile flooring and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

600 N.E. First Ave.

Over at 600 N.E. First Ave., there's this studio, going for $1,530/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

