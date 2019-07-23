The most affordable apartment rentals in Southwest Coconut Grove, Miami

Southwest Coconut Grove is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Southwest Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Southwest Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3238 W. Trade Ave.

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse, situated at 3238 W. Trade Ave., is listed for $2,200/month for its 876 square feet.

You can expect to see a balcony and granite countertops in the unit. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Pets are not welcome.

3547 William Ave.

Then there's this residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 3547 William Ave., listed at $2,800/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include outdoor space and garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3648 Oak Ave.

Check out this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home at 3648 Oak Ave., listed at $3,200/month.

The home includes assigned parking, granite countertops, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3193 Ohio St.

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse, situated at 3193 Ohio St., is listed for $3,300/month for its 1,997 square feet.

You'll find in-unit laundry, marble and wood floors and a dishwasher in the townhouse. Pets are not permitted. Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and outdoor space. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

