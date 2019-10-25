The most affordable apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Brickell are hovering around $1,990, compared to a $1,800 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Brickell rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1430 Brickell Bay Drive

Listed at $1,400/month, this studio condo, located at 1430 Brickell Bay Drive, is 15.2% less than the $1,650/month median rent for a studio in Brickell.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1408 Brickell Bay Drive

This studio apartment, situated at 1408 Brickell Bay Drive, is listed for $1,450/month for its 480 square feet.

In the unit, look for a balcony and carpeted floors. The building offers a gym, on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Second Avenue

Finally, here's a studio apartment at Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Second Avenue, which, at 531 square feet, is going for $1,476/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the unit, look for a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.