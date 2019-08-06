The most affordable apartments for rent in Coral Way, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Coral Way are hovering around $1,660, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Coral Way rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2821 S.W. First Ave.

Listed at $1,249/month, this studio apartment, located at 2821 S.W. First Ave., is 25.4% less than the $1,675/month median rent for a studio in Coral Way.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. The residence also has in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

2950 S.W. Third Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2950 S.W. Third Ave., which is going for $1,450/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, you'll find a balcony and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2943 S.W. 36th Ave.

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2943 S.W. 36th Ave., listed at $1,450/month.

Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

2351 Douglas Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2351 Douglas Road, is listed for $1,600/month.

The unit has granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. The building offers additional storage space, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.