The most affordable apartments for rent in Overtown, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Overtown are hovering around $1,500, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on an Overtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

430 N.W. Seventh St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 430 N.W. Seventh St., is listed for $1,150/month.

Expect to find central air conditioning in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $75 application fee, $500 deposit.

1000 N.W. First Ave.

Next, there's this rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1000 N.W. First Ave. It's listed at $1,300/month.

In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood and tile floors. Pet owners, you're in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking and on-site laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

950 N.W. 11th St.

Then, check out this 546-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 950 N.W. 11th St., listed at $1,350/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

1036 N.W. 11th Ave.

And this studio apartment, situated at 1036 N.W. 11th Ave., is listed for $1,410/month for its 558 square feet.

In the residence, you'll find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The building offers a fitness center and assigned parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

