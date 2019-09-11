The most affordable apartments for rent in Overtown, Miami

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Overtown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,500, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Overtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

448 N.W. Seventh St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 448 N.W. Seventh St., which is going for $1,000/month.

The building features on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $75 application fee.

(See the full listing here.)

1533 N.W. Second Ave.

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 1533 N.W. Second Ave., is listed for $1,150/month for its 500 square feet.

The building features assigned parking. The unit also has in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this spot.

(See the listing here.)

1036 N.W. 11th Ave.

Finally, here's a studio apartment at 1036 N.W. 11th Ave., which, with 558 square feet, is going for $1,450/month.

The building has assigned parking and a gym. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.