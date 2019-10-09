The most affordable rentals in Southwest Coconut Grove, Miami

Southwest Coconut Grove is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Southwest Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Southwest Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3655 Oak Ave.

Listed at $1,850/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom furnished house is located at 3655 Oak Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, you can expect outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3084 Indiana St.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom house, situated at 3084 Indiana St., is listed for $1,900/month for its 1,026 square feet.

The house has a dishwasher, a deck and off-street parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3238 W. Trade Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 3238 W. Trade Ave., which is going for $2,100/month.

The building offers secured entry. You can also expect to find a balcony and granite countertops in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental welcomes small pets. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

3755 Oak Ave.

Check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 3755 Oak Ave., listed at $2,400/month.

The residence has additional storage space, outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

3090 Hibiscus St.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, situated at 3090 Hibiscus St., is listed for $2,500/month.

Pets are not welcome. When it comes to amenities, you can expect outdoor space and additional storage. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.