The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Brickell, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Brickell are hovering around $2,050, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Brickell rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

145 S.W. 13th St.

Here's a studio apartment at 145 S.W. 13th St., which is going for $1,513/month.

The residence comes with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

905 Brickell Bay Drive

Check out this studio apartment at 905 Brickell Bay Drive, listed at $1,550/month.

The building features a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not permitted.

150 S.E. 25th Road

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo, situated at 150 S.E. 25th Road, is listed for $1,600/month.

The condo features high ceilings. Building amenities include an elevator and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1535 S.W. Second Ave.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1535 S.W. Second Ave., which is going for $1,650/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher and air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

115 S.W. 11th St.

Over at 115 S.W. 11th St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,650/month.

In the unit, expect a balcony and hardwood floors. Pets are not welcome.

