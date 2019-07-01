The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Little Havana, Miami

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Little Havana look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,300, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Little Havana via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1620 N.W. Third St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1620 N.W. Third St., which is going for $1,100/month.

On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. You can also expect to find central air conditioning in the unit. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

1752 N.W. First St.

Then there's this studio apartment at 1752 N.W. First St., that's also listed at $1,100/month.

Expect to find stainless steel appliances in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers secured entry and onsite laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

710 S.W. 10th St.

Check out this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 710 S.W. 10th St., listed at $1,175/month.

In the unit, you're promised a renovated kitchen. The building has on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

444 S.W. Fourth St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 444 S.W. Fourth St., is listed for $1,250/month.

Expect to see air conditioning and a walk-in closet in the condo. Pets are not welcome. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

1111 S.W. 11th St.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1111 S.W. 11th St., which is also going for $1,250/month.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline