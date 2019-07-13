The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Little Havana, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Little Havana are hovering around $1,350, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Little Havana rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1620 N.W. Third St.

Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 1620 N.W. Third St., is 18.5 percent less than the $1,350/month median rent for a one bedroom in Little Havana.

On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity; in the unit, anticipate air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2154 S.W. Fourth St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 2154 S.W. Fourth St., is listed for $1,185/month.

In the unit, the listing promises granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

328 N.W. 12th Ave.

Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 328 N.W. 12th Ave., listed at $1,230/month.

Expect to see air conditioning in the unit. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

444 S.W. Fourth St.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 444 S.W. Fourth St., listed at $1,250/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you're promised large windows, a walk-in closet and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

1111 S.W. 11th St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1111 S.W. 11th St., is also listed for $1,250/month.

You can expect air conditioning and a ceiling fan in the apartment. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

