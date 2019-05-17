The most inexpensive apartment rentals on the market in Brickell, Miami

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,025, compared to a $1,922 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Brickell, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

485 Brickell Ave., #3005

Listed at $850/month, this studio condo, located at 485 Brickell Ave., #3005, is 52.1 percent less than the $1,775/month median rent for a studio in Brickell.

In the unit, look for air conditioning and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $100 application fee and a $750 security deposit.

165 S.W. 12th St.

This studio apartment, situated at 165 S.W. 12th St., is listed for $1,550/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, look for a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and ceramic flooring. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $200 deposit

50 S.W. 10th St.

Over at 50 S.W. 10th St., there's this 539-square-foot studio pad, going for $1,639/month.

The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1535 S.W. Second Ave., #3

At 1535 S.W. Second Ave., #3, you'll find this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment going for $1,650/month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher and central heating and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

