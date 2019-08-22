What apartments will $1,700 rent you in Brickell, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,050.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

440 S.W. 13th St.

Here's a 664-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 440 S.W. 13th St. that's going for $1,650/month.

You can expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the residence. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

224 S. W. 12th St.

Located at 224 S. W. 12th St., here's a 664-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,662/month.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. A fitness center is listed as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2451 Brickell Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2451 Brickell Ave. that's going for $1,700/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space, a fitness center, assigned parking and secured entry. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline