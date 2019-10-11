What apartments will $2,000 rent you in Little Havana, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Havana?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Little Havana is currently hovering around $1,250.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1023 S.W. Sixth St.

Listed at $1,950/month, this 1,143-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1023 S.W. Sixth St.

In the residence, the listing promises a balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts assigned parking and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1860 S.W. Eighth St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 1860 S.W. Eighth St. It's also listed for $1,950/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a fitness center. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1001 N.W. Fourth St.

Here's a 1,141-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1001 N.W. Fourth St. that's going for $1,995/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

