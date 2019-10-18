What apartments will $2,100 rent you in Brickell today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $1,980.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1111 Brickell Bay Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1111 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $1,985/month for its 928 square feet.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1712 S.W. Second Ave.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 1712 S.W. Second Ave. It's listed for $2,100/month.

The building offers an elevator and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, a balcony, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

218 S.E. 14th St.

Located at 218 S.E. 14th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,100/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers a fitness center and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1060 Brickell Ave.

Also listed at $2,100/month, this 963-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1060 Brickell Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a fitness center. The unit also offers a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

1111 S.W. First Ave.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1111 S.W. First Ave. It, too, is listed for $2,100/month.

The building features a business center, concierge service and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.