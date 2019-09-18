What apartments will $2,200 rent you in Coral Way, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,699.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3760 Bird Road



Here's one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 3760 Bird Road. It's also listed for $2,150/month for its 754 square feet.

In the residence, the listing promises a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2351 Douglas Road, #603

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 2351 Douglas Road. It's listed for $2,200/month.

The building has a fitness center, concierge service, assigned parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

Southwest 28th Road

Located at Southwest 28th Road, here's a 1,800-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's also listed for $2,200/month.

The unit includes in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, you can expect garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.