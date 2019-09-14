What apartments will $2,500 rent you in Brickell, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,050.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

50 S.W. 10th St.

Listed at $2,409/month, this 1,090-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 50 S.W. 10th St.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

260 S.W. 11th St.

Next, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 260 S.W. 11th St. It's listed for $2,430/month.

The building has a fitness center. The residence also includes in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. Dog owners: Your pooch is welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1450 Brickell Bay Drive

Then, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 1450 Brickell Bay Drive that's going for $2,450/month.

In the residence, you'll find a renovated kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, outdoor space and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1250 S. Miami Ave.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 1250 S. Miami Ave. It's also listed for $2,450/month.

The building has garage parking. The condo also includes a balcony and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

117 S.W. 10th St.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 117 S.W. 10th St. that's going for $2,500/month.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. In the furnished residence, you can expect a balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

