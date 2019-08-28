What apartments will $2,600 rent you in Downtown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,925.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

159 N.E. Seventh St.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 159 N.E. Seventh St. It's also listed for $2,520/month.

The apartment has stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

230 N.E. Fourth St.

Next, located at 230 N.E. Fourth St., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,560/month.

Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

201 S.E. Second Ave.

Listed at $2,595/month, this 1,056-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 201 S.E. Second Ave.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect carpeted floors and a walk-in closet in the residence. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1600 N.E. First Ave.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 1600 N.E. First Ave. It's listed for $2,600/month.

The building has outdoor space, garage parking and a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.